Border Patrol agent from La Joya arrested on federal charge

A U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly took money in exchange for letting drugs slip by a checkpoint, according to a news release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Oberlin Cortez Peña faces federal charges after he was arrested Friday, records show.

Cortez, of La Joya, allegedly attempted to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a Border Patrol checkpoint, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery in the release.

Authorities took him into custody Friday upon the filing of a criminal complaint.

The charges allege that on two different and separate occasions, Cortez accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with at least 5 kilos of cocaine pass through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Cortez allegedly used his knowledge as an agent in acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes, and which ones to use to get through with narcotics.

According to the complaint, the 22-year-old man also gave detailed instructions on how to conceal the drugs and tactics to employ in order to distract the K-9 unit at the checkpoint, the release stated.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Editor’s note: This story and headline were updated to clarify the charges.