2 deaths due to COVID-19, 172 more cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with two more deaths tied to the virus.

The fatalities were both Mission men in their 60s. They bring the pandemic death toll in the county to 2,922.

Out of Monday’s cases, the county reported 95 as confirmed and 77 as probable, bringing the area to a total of 61,376 confirmed cases, 30,601 probable and 2,237 suspected.

The total number of cases in the county stands at 94,214.

Hospitals in the area continue to treat 52 patients with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care units.