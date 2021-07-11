Search is on for burglars who rammed down Dollar General entrance in Alton

Alton police are searching for two males suspected in a burglary of a Dollar General on Sunday, in which a vehicle was used to break down the business’s door.

Police issued a statement via social media indicating that two male subjects used a GMC Canyon to break down the front door of the Dollar General located at 2708 W. Main Ave. in Alton, then proceeded to enter the store and took several items.

Officers responded to the burglary at approximately 7:41 a.m.

The dark in color vehicle should be missing its driver side mirror and has a damaged tail gate or rear end where the vehicle was used to break down the door.

The GMC Canyon was last seen travelling northbound on North Moorefield Road.

Tips can be shared by contacting the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 432-0700. To remain anonymous, call the Alton Crime Stoppers tip line at (956) 585-8477 to provide any information on the vehicle or the incident, and to be eligible for a cash reward.