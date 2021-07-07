As of press time Wednesday, the National Weather Service Brownsville-Rio Grande Valley station was predicting much lower chances for flash flooding along the coast today compared to Wednesday, when the area was designated at high risk of excessive rainfall causing “rapid onset” flooding.

During a webinar update Wednesday afternoon, NWS Joshua Schroeder, science and operations officer for Brownsville-RGV, said the designation is rare.

“This is the first time I can remember that the Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a high risk of flash flooding for a portion of our area,” he said. “It’s only issued a handful of times each year on a national basis. This was a little bit of a surprise but the ingredients were there.”

As of late Wednesday the heaviest rain bands were offshore, though it wasn’t certain whether they would remain there, leaving open the possibility that heavy rain could redevelop inland late Wednesday through noon today, Schroeder said.

The heaviest rainfall totals Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday for Cameron County were in excess of 7 inches west of Santa Rosa and Harlingen. Port Mansfield, with 8.1 inches through early Friday, received the lion’s share. NWS was predicting 3 to 4 more inches of rain through Friday for eastern Cameron County, including Brownsville, though localized totals up to 6 inches were possible.

Areas of greatest concern for excessive rainfall and flooding late Wednesday included the West Harlingen, La Feria, Raymondville Santa Rosa and Sebastian areas.

“Fortunately we have not had to issue any flash flood warnings yet (Wednesday), though we have had several flood advisories, a little less severe flooding occurring,” Schroeder said. “But those rainfall rates, which we always stress as kind of the key, have generally stayed in the half-inch to 1-inch-per-hour range, at least over land. The heavier stuff has been out over the Gulf.”

The Rio Grande was expected to crest near San Benito on Friday and in Brownsville over the weekend, he said.

“Both are forecast currently to get into what they call the action stage but stay a little bit below minor flood stage,” Schroeder said.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of deep South Texas through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecasters in Brownsville say additional heavy rainfall is likely with total rainfall amounts through Thursday afternoon totaling 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts.

The flash flood watch covers Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Starr, Jim Hogg, Zapata, Kenedy and Brooks counties. It covers cities from Rio Grande City to Brownsville, Falfurrias to Port Mansfield and all the cities in between.

In Brownsville, employees at the Cameron County Pct. 2 Warehouse at 7092 Old Alice Road are handing out sandbags to area residents. Officials say they have 11,500 bags are already prefilled and ready to distribute.

The county is also giving sandbags at the following locations:

>> Pct. 1 Warehouse, 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville

>> Pct. 2 Warehouse, 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville

>> Pct. 3 Warehouse, 26945 FM 510 San Benito

>> Pct. 4 Warehouse, 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria

County officials have not said yet whether the sandbags will be handed out on Thursday.