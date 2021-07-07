Due to severe amounts of rainfall throughout the Rio Grande Valley, cities are urging residents to be wary of flooding, road closures and exercise caution when driving.

The city of Mission warns residents to stay indoors and not attempt to drive if unnecessary.

On its Facebook page, the city advises residents to not attempt driving through flooded areas. Instead, they ask drivers to turn around and avoid the risk of drowning or losing your vehicle.

Similarly, the city of Edinburg also warns drivers to exercise caution when hitting the road and never drive in flooded areas. A warning video on the city’s Facebook page states that as little as six inches of rain can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Several road closures throughout Mission have been caused by flooding.

The roads closed are as follows:

>> Inspiration from Girasol to 2 Mile Line

>> Business 83 to W. 25th

>> Los Ebanos & Business 83

>> Gold Ave. & 495

>> 600 Blk. East Holland & 495

>> Conway & 1st

>> Stewart & 495

In McAllen, Main Street and Pecan Blvd are experiencing loss of traffic signals further increasing the risk of driving at this time.

McAllen’s flooded areas and road closures are as follows:

>> N 12th St & Quamasia Ave

>> N 11th St & Shasta Ave

>> N 11th St & Redbud Ave

>> N Ware Rd & Nolana Ave

>> S 6th St and Lindberg Ave

>> Buddy Owens Blvd & 41st St

>> Buddy Owens Blvd, between Bensten and Ware Rd

>> S H St & East El Rancho Rd

>> S M St & El Rancho Rd

>> 2nd St & Savannah Ave/ West bound

>> 2nd St & Wichita Ave/ West bound

>> McColl Rd & Thomas Dr/ North Bound Traffic

>> 17th ½ St & Rooth Rd

>> South McColl Rd & East Agusta Ave/ West Bound Traffic

>> N 4th St Redbud Ave/ N & S Bound

>> N 4th St & Primrose/ N & S Bound

>> Ware Rd & Nolana Ave/ N & S Bound

>> Tres Lagos Entrance of Ware Rd/ E & W Bound

>> Russell Rd & 29th St/ N & S Bound

>> Mile 9 & Ware Rd/ E & W Bound

>> Olga Ave & 29th St/ E & W Bound

>> Olga Ave & 33th St/ E Bound

>> Olga Ave & 35th St/ S Bound

>> Sarah Ave & 27th St/ N & E Bound

>> Sarah Ave & 23th St/ W Bound

>> Sarah Ave & 35th St/ N Bound

The city of McAllen also advises motorists to avoid these roadways if possible.

In other emergency flooding news, the city of Mercedes, two evacuation shelters have been opened for those seeking refuge from the flooding and rain.

The Dome Shelter at 1202 N. Vermont and Sgt. Manuel Chacon Middle School at 801 S. Mile 1 East are both open to those who need shelter.

If any Mercedes resident needs help being evacuated, please call (956) 565-3102.

The city of Mercedes is also handing out sandbags to residents on the corner of 1st St & Ohio at the Knights of Columbus. Four sandbags are being distributed per resident and six per business. Proof of residency is required.

Edinburg is also distributing sandbags to residents today at the Service Center on 1201 N Doolittle Rd until 5 p.m.

Road closures and flooding areas will continue to be updated throughout the day. As of press time Wednesday these are the road closures throughout the Valley.

RELATED READING: