Efforts to stop flooding in Primera continue

PRIMERA — The city of Primera has struggled with flooding problems for years, and Mayor Jorge Ledezma said it continues to be an issue, especially with multiple rainy days like the ones this week.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, Movac vacuum trucks were being used to release water into the sewer.

“Two were called in yesterday and worked until four in the morning and went back at 7. They ordered another to go in today,” Ledezma said Wednesday afternoon.

“The three same areas are under water: Richmond Hills, Dolores Street and Stuart Road between Salinas Street and the railroad tracks. We are going to put a truck on each side,” he said.

Ledezma said he is aware residents want more to be done, but he said there is only so much that can be done with ongoing rain.

“They are working as fast as they can. The EMC contracted them through a private company,” Ledezma said.

