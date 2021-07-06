Valley cities to distribute sandbags for the week

The following Valley cities are offering sandbags to area residents:

MISSION

The city of Mission will open a self-serve station for sandbags as the threat of heavy rain continues to loom through the week.

Distribution begins Tuesday at Lions Park on 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop and will run from noon until 7 p.m.

Weather permitting, the self-serve station will run for the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s important to note that this station is only open to Mission residents.

Residents will need to bring a utility bill or ID as proof of residency and their own shovel.

SAN BENITO

San Benito residents and business owners can fill their own sandbags at the Neuman Building located at the San Benito Fairgrounds, 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

The sandbags are available Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Empty sandbags and shovels will be provided. Five bags are allowed per household and 10 per business. You must have a photo ID and utility bill.

Senior citizens and/or disabled residents can contact City Hall at (956) 361-3800 for

information on how to get sandbags.