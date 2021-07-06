Hidalgo Co. reports single COVID-19 death, 45 new cases

One Hidalgo County resident died due to COVID-19 related complications and 45 more people tested positive, county officials reported Tuesday.

An Edinburg woman in her 60s is among the recently deceased due to COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the county.

Her death raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County to 2,912 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 45 new cases, 13 are confirmed, 19 are probable, and 13 are suspected cases.

That brings the total number of cases to 93,640, of which 61,023 were confirmed cases, 30,381 were probable cases, and 2,236 were suspected cases.

Currently, 514 cases are considered active.

In hospitals throughout the county, there are 53 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and, of those, 21 patients are being treated in intensive care units.