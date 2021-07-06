Fire department responds to apartment in flames

HARLINGEN — A live video shared Monday on social media showed an apartment in flames at the Sierra Apartments, located at 2901 Haine Dr.

Rafael Balderas, Harlingen Fire Department Fire Chief, said the fire occurred around 11:40 a.m. on a second floor building.

The resident was not in the apartment during the incident.

“It was contained to one apartment, and we evacuated people as a precaution,” Balderas said.

According to Balderas, the Harlingen Fire Department made contact with the tenant, who was a woman living on her own.

Balderas said no one was injured, and the fire department pulled meter boxes from a few apartments for safety. The residents dog was killed in the blaze.