Suspect in Harlingen shooting death killed in Tamaulipas

The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Harlingen, and injuring a Cameron County sheriff’s deputy and U.S. marshal, died Sunday in a police shootout in Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to Tamaulipas authorities.

Eduardo Zamora, 27, fled to Mexico following the deadly shooting at a Harlingen convenience store that killed Destiny Pemelton, 28, on Friday.

Zamora died in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas during a confrontation with officers of the special state police force known as GOPES, according to a Tamaulipas Secretary of Public Safety news release.

The release further stated that Zamora fled the scene Friday in an Audi.

When GOPES officers found him in Rio Bravo, Zamora reportedly opened fire and the officers shot back.

Rio Bravo was recently the source of some cartel faction conflict that led to the fatal shooting of 15 Reynosa residents and the kidnapping of 18.

Two officers from GOPES were injured during the confrontation that led to Zamora’s death. One of them is in serious condition.

“Even though the search for Zamora is over,” the Harlingen Police Department stated on social media Sunday, adding, “we will continue working on this case.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this incident,” Harlingen police further stated.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:35 p.m. with more details from a Harlingen Police Department statement.

