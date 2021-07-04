Pharr child suffers ‘serious head trauma’ in fireworks accident

An 8-year-old girl in Pharr suffered what was described as “serious head trauma” in a fireworks accident Sunday night, the city announced in a news release.

The girl was sent to McAllen Medical Center after she was injured “due to a projectile from fireworks,” the release read.

Pharr fire fighters and emergency medical services responded to what the city called “a fireworks accident” that occurred around 5 p.m.

Details about the girl’s current condition, the location of the incident and circumstances surrounding the fireworks used were not provided by Pharr officials in the release.

“Pharr officials remind the public that fireworks are not permitted in the city,” the city stated in the release, further noting that penalties are $200 to $1,000.