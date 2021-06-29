Rio Grande City woman pleads guilty in drug conspiracy case

Earlier this month, a local woman pleaded guilty for her role in a conspiracy to smuggle nearly 15 kilos of meth last year, records show.

Jennifer Maldonado pleaded guilty to one count of import of a controlled substance on June 1 for her role in a conspiracy to move methamphetamine from Mexico to the U.S. the complaint against her states.

Maldonado and government prosecutors agreed to the plea deal Feb. 1, 2021, after her September 2020 arrest at a port of entry, the complaint states.

On Sept. 16, 2020, Maldonado attempted to enter the U.S. at the Anzalduas Port of Entry but was referred for a secondary inspection due to a prior crossing incident in which she was found with undeclared cash.

“(CBPO) referred Maldonado to a secondary inspection due to a TECS hit for not declaring over $10,000 that were found concealed on her body during a previous inspection,” the record shows.

During the secondary inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a search and subsequently found 13.24 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed within the center console of the vehicle she was driving.

“A CBP officer disassembled the center console and found a hidden compartment in the center console,” the document states.

A total of 21 shrink-wrapped packages containing a white crystalline powder were extracted from the hidden compartment.

Maldonado told federal agents she knowingly transported what she believed to be “cocaine” hidden in her vehicle.

Maldonado, who remains in federal custody, is set for sentencing in early August and faces up to 10 years in prison.