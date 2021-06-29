Easton Corbin to play Edinburg’s Texas Cook Em’ on July 4

Country music artist Easton Corbin is excited to pump up the Rio Grande Valley after a long year of the pandemic, with a free concert at the Edinburg Texas Cook Em’: High Steaks’ event.

Texas Cook Em’ is one of the region’s biggest barbecue events, where cooking teams from across the state battle it out on the grill for the best chicken, ribs, pork brisket and rib-eye for a $16,000 award, sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance and the Steak Cookoff Association.

This year’s event will take place on July 4 at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 W. Palm Drive to be hosted by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsors for the event include the city of Edinburg, the Edinburg Economic Development Administration, Bert Ogden Auto Group and H-E-B.

Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held last year, but Corbin is excited to bring the energy back to the community.

“We’re gonna get out there and we’re gonna put on a great show,” Corbin said. “We’re gonna do some hits, we’re gonna do some covers. We’re just gonna have a good time, that’s what it’s all about.”

The American Country Award winner will close out the evening with his hits, “I’m a Little More Country Than That” and “All Over the Road.”

He will be following the live music performance of Def Leggend, a Def Leppard tribute band.

Gates to the event will open at 9 a.m. where attendees can enjoy family fun activities including taking children to the play area, shopping at vendors and viewing fireworks.

Corbin said his Fourth of July traditions used to involve watching fireworks with family and friends but have changed over the years.

“The last few years of my career, usually we’re playing somewhere for the Fourth of July so that’s kinda become my tradition, which is awesome,” he said.

After a difficult year Corbin said his favorite part of being back on the road is rekindling his connecting with fans.

“When I get to go step on that stage and see all those fans out there singing my songs back to me, that’s probably one of the most rewarding feelings for sure,” he said.

Those interested in attending the event and watching Corbin perform are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch from the general admissions area.

Alternatively, VIP tables with premier viewing will be available for purchase by contacting the Edinburg chamber at (956) 383-4974.