Border Patrol rescues 3 over the weekend

U.S. Border Patrol agents this weekend found a woman who had fallen from the border wall and responded to incidents where two people, including a child, were struggling to stay above water.

In a news release, the agency said Border Patrol agents on Sunday morning found five people near Lincoln Park and the levee in Brownsville, who told them about a woman who had been left in the brush because of a leg injury she sustained after falling off the wall while the group was illegally entering the United States.

Agents began a search and found the 39-year-old Mexican citizen in dense brush about an hour later, according to the release.

“Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) medically screened the female and determined she required further medical treatment. The agents placed the female on a backboard and carried her out of the brush. She was then transported to the hospital to evaluate her injuries and further evaluation,” the news release stated.

Later that same day, the U.S. Coast Guard was patrolling the Rio Grande near Havana and spotted a man attempting to swim into the United States struggling to stay above water, Border Patrol stated.

The Coast Guard rescued the 26-year-old Mexican man and turned him over to Border Patrol after a medical assessment, according to the news release.

On Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents working near Peñitas were following footprints leading away from the river when they found a child trying to stay above the water while attempting to cross a pond, the agency stated.

The minor, who is from Guatemala, had grabbed onto a branch but was unable to remain afloat, according to the release.

Border Patrol says an agent tied a rope around his waist and entered the pond, successfully getting the child out of the water.