2 arrested on charges of operating stash houses in Mission, Edinurg

A mattress delivery helped Border Patrol last week arrest an alleged stash house caretaker where 73 people were found, while another alleged caretaker in a separate incident told Border Patrol he earned $64,000 harboring people during an eight-month period.

The suspects in those cases, Brigido Espinoza-Reyna, a Mexican citizen born in 1982, and Elias Flores-Garcia, a Mexican citizen born in 1987, made first apparances in federal court Monday on charges of harboring people in the country illegally.

Border Patrol arrested Flores-Garcia Wednesday, June 23, after a “consensual encounter” outside a convenience store were agents said he and his passenger both admitted to being in the country illegally but denied being involved in smuggling, according to the criminal complaint.

The agents had followed a Nissan pickup truck that had dropped off a mattress where intelligence agents were conducting surveillance after receiving a tip from Homeland Security Investigations about a possible stash house in Mission.

While that is occurring, Border Patrol said agents and deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office approached that residence to conduct a knock-and-talk at the property, which consisted of a house and an adjacent trailer home in a corner of the lot that had no fence, gate or walls.

Authorities found 73 people inside the house and trailer and who were in the country illegally, according to the complaint, which went on to state that Flores-Garcia declined to speak to Border Patrol without an attorney present.

A material witness in the case, who is a citizen of Honduras, told Border Patrol she observed a man deliver a mattress and food to the house earlier that day, who she identified through a photo lineup as Flores-Garcia.

This material witness had arrived at the house six hours prior to the bust and told Border Patrol she paid $11,500 and crossed the Rio Grande on Tuesday, on June 22, according to the complaint.

A day after his arrest, Border Patrol arrested Espinoza after pulling him over for not wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

The complaint stated he admitted to harboring four people at his home in Edinburg and gave Border Patrol written and verbal consent to search.

During an interview, he told Border Patrol he had been in the country illegally since October 2018, according to the complaint.

“He admitted to harboring (people) in his home for approximately eight (8) months and received a total of sixty-four thousand ($64,000) dollars,” the complaint stated.

Both suspects are being held without bond pending detention and probable cause hearings scheduled for later this week.