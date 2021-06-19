Polls open today in runoff election; Voters to decide District 3 and 4 races

Registered voters in Brownsville who live in districts 3 and 4 will head to the polls Saturday to vote in the City of Brownsville runoff election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting results reveal that 2,293 votes had been cast during early voting, which was from June 7 through June 15, according to Cameron County’s Elections and Voter Registration Department.

Running for District 3 are candidates Roy de la Santos and Jessica Puente Bradshaw. Neither has held a political office before.

De los Santos has focused his campaign on municipal audits and making it easier to open a business in Brownsville. Puente-Bradshaw has focused on the beautification of streets and increased recycling programs.

District 4 candidates are incumbent Ben Neece and Pedro Cardenas.

Neece has served in the city commission for one term and, if reelected, Neece said he will focus more on the “new space” concept, in which the city becomes a space entrepot. Cardenas said he wants to focus on updating the permitting department so that it is easier to open businesses in the city.

Because none of the candidates in the two races garnered 50% plus one vote in their individual races, a runoff election was declared.

Voters planning to voter must take a photo ID to the polling place. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo ID:

>> Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

>> Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

>> Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

>> Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

>> United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

>> United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

>> United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

>> copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

>> copy of or original current utility bill;

>> copy of or original bank statement;

>> copy of or original government check;

>> copy of or original paycheck; or

>> copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Herald reporter Nubia Reyna contributed to this report.

