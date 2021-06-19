Pharr arrested man involved in fatal home invasion shooting, seek public’s help

Pharr police made an arrest in a fatal home invasion on Friday, but they’re seeking three more persons of interest.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey held a news conference Saturday to announce the arrest of 28-year-old Erik Daniel Garza. He is believed to have shot and killed 26-year-old Jose Eduardo Morales.

The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. when Morales and another suspect broke into Morales’ residence in the 700 block of E. Freedom Street “demanding drugs,” Harvey said. Police believe those involved in the break-in know each other.

“Shots were fired inside the home resulting in the death of Jose Morales,” the police chief said. “The other suspect broke a window, left and fled in a silver Chevy Cobalt, License Plate BPV-8584.”

Harvey said marijuana, in an amount exceeding what he considered to be personal use, were found in the home, but 14 weapons, including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, aside from a large amount of ammunition were also found and seized.

Police are looking for three other persons of interest: Sixto Gonzalez, 24, Leslie Denise Medina, 26, and Dereck Medina, 24.

Pharr Police asks anyone who may have information related to the crime to contact their Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 402-4700. Anonymous tips can also be made via the Pharr Crimestoppers hotline at (956) 787-TIPS or (800) 648-TIPS.