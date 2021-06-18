Police: Pharr resident shoots, kills one of two home invasion suspects

A man suspected of breaking into a Pharr home died after one of the residents shot him Friday evening, according to local law enforcement authorities.

Police suspect drugs were a factor and that those involved knew each other, Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said.

Police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at about 6:45 p.m., a police news release stated, after two suspects had entered a home in the 700 block of West Prieda by force.

Multiple shots were fired inside. One of the suspects who entered, a Hispanic man in his 20s, died. The second suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle “possibly grey in color,” the release read.

One of the residents was struck by gunfire but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Harvey said drugs, in an amount exceeding what he considered to be personal use, were found in the home. They are suspected to have played a role in the crime, but detectives are still conducting an investigation.

Updates are expected Saturday.