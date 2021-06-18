La Plaza Mall announces three new stores

A new clothing store opened at La Plaza Mall this week and two more businesses will open this summer, according to a news release the shopping center issued Friday.

Dolce Vita began welcoming shoppers Wednesday.

“Dolce Vita provides shoppers with the finest suits made by skilled master tailors from the highest quality fabrics that befit you and your lifestyle,” the news release said about the new shop.

Shoppers can find the 4,361-square-foot suit store near Coach.

Two other businesses will open later this year: Casa Madre Brunch & Grill and Windsor Fashions.

Casa Madre Brunch & Grill — “the offspring” of the now popular La Casa de la Abuela restaurant — is opening in early July, the release said.

“Diners can expect an updated experience that will feature tableside service of their brunch, dinner and drink options, in addition to a traditional Mexican bakery,” the announcement read. “A patio will offer diners the opportunity to dine ‘al fresco’ and guests can enjoy signature cocktails at the bar.”

The 7,372 square-foot eatery will be located at Savor La Plaza.

Windsor Fashions, a women’s clothing store, is opening in mid-July.

“Windsor makes women’s clothing & fashion, including dresses, tops, skirts, denim, shoes, accessible to dress up in for all of life’s special occasions,” the release said.

Shoppers can find the 4,221-square-foot space in the expansion wing near Forever 21 and the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.

For details on hours, gift cards, retailer offers, and customer amenities, visit the La Plaza website.