Texas Rangers investigate death at Brownsville city jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who died at the Brownsville City Jail Thursday night.

Brownsville police on Friday confirmed that the woman, identified as Veronica Carmona Peranez, was involved in an accident Thursday evening when the SUV she was driving collided with at least two vehicles and then crashed into an apartment complex at the 400 block of N. Expressway 77/83.

While in custody, Carmona Peranez was found unresponsive at the jail. Emergency services were called and found the woman deceased, police said.

Carmona Peranez had been charged with accident involving damage over $200, two counts of child endangerment, five counts of duty upon striking a fixture, duty upon striking an unidentified vehicle and resisting arrest/transport, police said.

Brownsville PD spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the officers at the accident scene did not smell alcohol on the woman’s breath and don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The woman died at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

One of the residents who lives at the apartment complex where the accident occurred had just gotten out of the shower when the SUV crashed into the unit where she lives, her boyfriend said. Although the woman was not hurt, she was startled by the accident.

The Brownsville Police Department is working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation, BPD stated in a press release.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the woman’s cause of death.

ORIGINAL STORY:

June 17 — 8:27 p.m.

A Brownsville woman was arrested Thursday evening after she drove her car into a building on the frontage road of the 400 block N. Expressway 77.

Police say the 33-year-old woman struck two vehicles before she slammed into the tan-colored brick building.

She is charged with two counts of damage to a vehicle and two counts of accident involving damage to a fixed object.

Police say no one was injured in the wreck.