Attention Hobby Lobby shoppers, the Brownsville store is now open.

The Hobby Lobby Arts and Crafts Store in Brownsville opened its doors on Friday morning and will be open on Saturday as well. All stores are closed on Sundays.

The store is located at 2440 Pablo Kisel Blvd., which is the old Kmart location.

Hobby Lobby stocks more than 65,000 items including arts and crafts supplies, fashion fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, party supplies and furniture.

This is the first Hobby Lobby in Brownsville. Harlingen has one Hobby Lobby while McAllen has two.

In late August 2020, John Deubler, vice president and general manager of Downtown Management Co. Inc., announced that Hobby Lobby would be coming to Brownsville.

