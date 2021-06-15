UTRGV receives $40 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received what it describes as a transformative $40 million gift from philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett to enhance its mission of student success and expanding educational opportunities.

Scott and her husband awarded grants on Tuesday to 286 organizations worth $2.74 billion.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the grant will provide much-needed scholarship money for students not just as they enter college, but throughout their educational journey.

“This is truly a significant day for UTRGV that should be celebrated by all of us. We are extremely grateful to Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett for their incredible generosity,” Bailey said. “This gift, and the support we continue to receive from many others, will help UTRGV continue to transform the Rio Grande Valley and beyond.”

Scott and Jewett recognized UTRGV based on its success as the second-largest Hispanic Serving Institution in the country and its proven ability to transform the lives of underserved students through higher education, the university said in a statement.

Recently, UTRGV ranked first in Texas and fifth nationally in the performance of Pell-eligible students; first in Texas and 11th nationally in the performance of first-generation students; and second in Texas and 29th nationally in the social mobility of our students. UTRGV is also the first among national public universities with the lowest student debt.

It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she and her husband made the donations to enable the recipients to continue their work and as a “signal of trust and encouragement” to them and others.

The University of Texas San Antonio also received a $40 million grant. Other organizations receiving the windfall were refugee resettlement groups and civil rights groups, as well as arts and culture organizations that have suffered from a drop in giving as donors focused on more urgent needs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.