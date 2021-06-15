Hidalgo Co. reports two new COVID-19 cases, 91 new cases

There were two more deaths related to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, officials reported Tuesday, and an additional 91 new cases of the disease.

A McAllen man and a Mission woman, both more than 70 years old, recently died due to COVID-19 related complications, according to a news release issued by Hidalgo County.

Their deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 2,893.

Of the 91 new cases, 69 are confirmed cases, 19 are probable, and three are suspected.

They raise the total number of cases in the county to 92,357, of which 60,337 are confirmed cases, 29,838 are probable cases, and 2,182 are suspected cases.

Currently, 474 cases are considered active in Hidalgo County.

There are also 66 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county and 23 of those patients are being treated in intensive care units.