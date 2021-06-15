Credit card fraud suspect accused of using Mercedes company funds

A former employee of Lone Star Shredding’s parent company has pleaded guilty to defrauding his employer by using its credit cards without authorization, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery in a prepared news release.

Janish, of Morristown, Tennessee, worked for Lone Star Shredding, a local subsidiary in Mercedes of the parent company also located in Tennessee.

During a hearing last week, Janish admitted to using an unauthorized access device and engaging in other fraudulent activity to steal more than $400,000 during a period of more than four years between July 2013 and December 2017, the court notes show.

As part of his responsibilities at the company, the 44-year-old man was in charge of establishing bank accounts and approving expenses for the company.

He is accused of failing to close the company’’s previous bank accounts or destroy the corporate credit card issued in his name when the company switched banks.

“In fact, he charged personal expenses on the company credit card, including travel and online goods. Janish also wrote checks from the company account and withdrew cash for personal use. He attempted to cover his fraud by emailing fake bank statements to the company,” the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Janish also increased his payroll without authorization, the release stated.

“U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 19. At that time, Janish faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine,” the release read.

Janish was permitted to remain on a $50,000 bond pending the sentencing hearing, the court notes state.

