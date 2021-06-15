Border Patrol apprehends 131 people from two stash houses

On Monday morning, Border Patrol agents apprehended 131 people in the country illegally in two stash houses.

The agents coordinated with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police Department to investigate a property in Alton suspected of being used for human smuggling.

Once the officers arrived at the property, law enforcement witnessed several subjects fleeing into the surrounding areas.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection air unit assisted in the arrest of the 108 people who were identified as citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Ecuador including five unaccompanied children and two families with children as young as 6 years old.

One identified caretaker was also taken into custody.

An hour later, agents and DPS troopers apprehended 23 adults at a Rio Grande City residence after being tipped off.

No caretaker was identified.