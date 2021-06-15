Agents: Sex offenders found illegally entering US

U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended two sex offenders convicted of sex crimes against children after illegally entering the United States, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Border Patrol detained 43-year-old Peruvian citizen Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe on Monday morning near Roma and learned he faced multiple charges of sexual abuse of a child before finally being convicted in 2015 or sexually assaulting a child under 16 years old.

The charges stem from a 2013 case in Idaho and received a sentence of six to 14 years in prison in 2015 before he was deported in 2020.

On Tuesday morning, Border Patrol detained a 44-year-old Mexican citizen with a conviction for aggravated assault of a child in 2014.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to indecency with a child and received a five-year sentence in prison.

Rangel-Rangel, who was found near Brownsville, was deported in 2018.