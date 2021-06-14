Weslaco police arrest 2 men in auto theft ring case

Weslaco police nabbed two men they believe are connected to a Rio Grande Valley auto theft ring.

Police arrested Raul Aguila, 25, and Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez, 26, on Friday.

“These arrests are the first arrests believed to be connected to an auto theft ring in our area,” Weslaco police said in a news release Monday. “The thefts of the Honda CRVs throughout the Rio Grande Valley began occurring within the past several weeks.”

Police believe the men are connected to other thefts outside of Weslaco’s jurisdiction.

They were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

They each received a total of $100,000 in bonds, records show.

Weslaco police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the thefts to call the police department at (956) 968-8591.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.