Hidalgo County reports one new COVID-19 fatality, 51 cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19 fatality Monday along with 51 more cases of the virus.

The death of a Mission man in his 50s brings the COVID-19 toll in the county to 2,891.

Out of the 51 new cases eight were reported as confirmed, 42 probable and one suspected, bringing the county to a total of 92,266 cases, 60,268 of which confirmed, 29,819 probable and 2,179 suspected.

The county reported 65 individuals in area hospitals with the virus, 23 of whom are in intensive care units.