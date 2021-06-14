DPS investigating fatal late-night auto-ped fatality

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

DPS troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:57 a.m. Monday on Alamo Road south of Davis Road in Edinburg.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a Blue Ford Explorer (occupied by one female driver) was traveling northbound on Alamo Road when an unidentified female entered the path and was struck by the Ford,” a news release from DPS stated.

The woman sustained major injuries and died at the scene, the release said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

DPS did not disclose the woman’s identity, pending notification of next of kin as troopers continue to investigate.