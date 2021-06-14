CBP seizes $1.3M in meth, cocaine at Brownsville bridges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Brownsville seized $1,324,150 in drugs last week in three separate arrests.

According to a CBP statement, the first seizure took place Tuesday, June 8, at Gateway International Bridge after a 28-year-old Brownsville man walked across the bridge. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden under the man’s clothing that contained 2.75 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The second seizure took place Wednesday, June 9, at the B&M International Bridge when a 44-year-old San Diego, California, woman drove across the bridge in a 2005 Chevrolet. A canine unit and secondary scan found 26 packages containing 57.89 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, CBP said.

The third arrest took place on Friday, June 11, at the B&M bridge when a 30-year-old Mexican national living in Brownsville was arrested driving a 2007 Chrysler. The scan of his vehicle uncovered six packages containing 14.41 pounds of cocaine.

The agency said the estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $55,115, $1,157,855, and $111,180 respectively.

All the vehicles and narcotics were seized by CBP, while the drivers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.