Regulator: Former Edinburg credit union board member not complying with subpoena

A former board member for the Edinburg Teachers Credit Union is being hauled into court after the National Credit Union Administration Board claimed he has not complied with a subpoena issued to him as part of an investigation which placed the credit union into conservatorship in March.

In a filing in federal court Friday, the NCUA asked a federal judge to compel Brian J. Warren, a board member for the credit union from August 2014 until March 2021, to comply with the subpoena that was issued to him in April.

(Read: Edinburg Teachers Credit Union placed into conservatorship)

But according to the NCUA’s petition to the court, Warren claimed he did not have documents requested in the investigative subpoena.

In his third attempt to get Warren to comply with the subpoena, enforcement counsel for the NCUA, Bruce Heygi, wrote in an email:

“In a final effort to avoid the need to file a legal action in Federal Court against you, please

be advised that we are aware (without limitation) that:

> You had a personal financial relationship with (President and CEO) Jeffrey Moats; that he made you at least one $10,000 personal loan, with regard to which you made monthly payments to him over several years;

> Mr. Moats and various (former) Board Members frequently engaged in text communications and/or email communications before and/or after March 26, 2021; and

> Mr. Moats made regular cash gifts and/or other gifts to the various (former) Board Members.”

As of their filing, the NCUA stated that Warren had not responded nor had he made objections to the subpoena.

They ask the court to order Warren to fully comply with the subpoena, show cause why he should not fully comply, or that he be held in contempt of court and subject to sanctions.

Warren is currently an associate professor in the theater department for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He did not immediately return messages seeking comment.