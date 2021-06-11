Hidalgo County reports 2 more COVID deaths

For the second consecutive day, Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths in addition to 71 cases of the virus Friday morning.

The deaths include a Mission man in his 50s and a McAllen woman in her 40s, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,890.

Hidalgo County’s new COVID-19 cases include 33 confirmed, 35 probable and three suspected.

The 71 new cases raise the county’s total positive cases to 92,215, of which 60,260 were confirmed cases, 29,777 probable and 2,178 suspected.

The majority of cases reported Friday were those of people 19 and under, with a total of 21 cases. Adults in their 50s were the next-highest group reported Friday, with a total of 11 cases and young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 10 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 71 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 26 in intensive care units. The county also reported 55 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 88,733.

There are 592 net active cases in the county.

As of Friday morning, Hidalgo County has administered 520,480 COVID-19 tests, and 427,435 of those tests were negative.