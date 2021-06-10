H-E-B has updated its mask policy and will now allow fully vaccinated customers, employees and vendors to go into the stores without a mask.

“After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores,” the company said on its website.

The change went into effect on Wednesday.

“Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas.”