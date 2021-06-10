Guerra announces reelection bid for Texas House

McALLEN – State Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra announced his reelection bid for the District 41 seat in the House of Representatives, a news release stated Thursday.

Guerra, D-McAllen, has represented his district, which includes the McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Palmhurst, Palmview, Alton and Pharr area since 2012 and currently serves as vice chair of the Public Health Committee as well as on the House Committees on Local & Consent Calendars, and serves on Ways & Means.

“For the last 10 years, I have had the privilege of representing this resilient community in the Texas House of Representatives,” he wrote in the release. “Public service is in my blood and in my heart, and I am honored to seek your support again as I announce my re-election campaign.”

The lawmaker described this past legislative session as “an extremely polarized political environment” and claimed his office was able to get the job done despite that.

As vice chair for public health, Guerra said his office helped improve healthcare infrastructure and patient access to ensure rapid and responsive treatment to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guerra touted his role to pass legislation which supported trade, small business and education.

“My commitment to make Texas the best place to live and work never ends, and I look forward to continuing our mission to turn RGV dreams into realities,” Guerra wrote.