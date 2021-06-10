Fine Art Museum received Hermes Golden Wings for its website

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art received the Hermes Golden Wings from an international creative media competition where more than 6,000 entries were submitted.

The Viva Media group submitted the BMFA website into the competition by the Hermes Creative Awards and the museum’s website is now an “international gold award winner,” the press release reads.

Only 20 percent of applicants received a gold award and the museum entered in the category of non-profits.

“Winning this Gold Award really helps to put the museum, the Mitte Cultural District, and our beautiful city on a new international stage that shines a very bright and positive light on our community, and it’s all thanks to all of them,” Deyanira Ramirez, executive director at the museum, said on the press release.

“Creating award-winning art for the art museum is like an artist’s dream.”

Ramirez said the award banners will be used on the museum’s website and social media platforms to promote them across the outlets.

“BMFA is always featuring award-winning artists; now it’s the BMFA’s turn to be featured for winning an award and especially in the creative arts! VIVA BMFA, VIVA MEDIA GROUP!” Ramirez said in the release.

Located in the Mitte Cultural District, the museum strives to contribute to the art education and cultural enrichment of the community, exhibit works of art, arrange for and offer educational programs for children and adults, and encourage and develop the appreciation and advancement of art throughout the community, the official website reads.