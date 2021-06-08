U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear former Indian Lake police chief’s case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case pertaining to former Indian Lake police chief and Cameron County sheriff’s candidate John Chambers.

According to court documents, the Supreme Court on Monday denied Chamber’s petition.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz stated on his Facebook page that Chambers had sought to overturn his conviction through the Supreme Court. The court’s denial leaves in place Chambers’ conviction of 14 counts of tampering with a government document, Saenz said.

The former police chief had been accused of knowingly making a false entry in a governmental record regarding firearms qualifications for some of his officers. He was convicted in January 2016 of the 14 counts of tampering with governmental records.

“I am thankful the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. It is consistent with those of the Texas 13th Court of Appeals and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. I look forward to this case being closed and the jury verdict from January 2016 finally being administered,” Saenz said.

Chambers’ case is set for a hearing before the 103rd state District Court on June 24 at 9 a.m.

Chambers was the Republican nominee in the 2020 Cameron County sheriff’s race. He was defeated by Democratic nominee Eric Garza.

