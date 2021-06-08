Local hospitals hold cereal drive for Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley

Cereal drives at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and VBMC-Harlingen to benefit the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will continue through June 14. The annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive began Monday.

“So many families in our community are impacted by hunger and must rely on the generosity of others, and that remains true even as we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Leslie Bingham, CEO for Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville. “That is why efforts like Valley Baptist’s Healthy Over Hungry Cereal drive serve such a vital role for the communities we care for — they make a positive and tangible impact in the lives of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones in need.”

Statistics indicate that nearly 1 in 2 children in the Valley live at or below the federal poverty level. It is far too common for families to pay all their bills only to find very little left for nutritious foods, VBMC stated in press release. Summer can be especially difficult for families when children are out of school. While local school districts have worked hard during the pandemic to offer healthy meals to children away from the classroom, there is still significant need for donations.

“At Valley Baptist we understand all too well the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Manny Vela, CEO for Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and Valley Baptist Health System. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and through this drive we hope to help the many residents in our community struggling with food insecurity.”

Stuart Haniff, MHA- CEO of the Food Bank RGV, said, “We so appreciate Valley Baptist Health System’s efforts to once again host the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, and we are grateful for their commitment to building a healthy community.”

Donations at VBMC-Brownsville can be dropped off at the Stillman Lobby Information Desk. In Harlingen, donations cans be dropped off at the hospital’s South Tower Lobby.