Hidalgo County reports zero COVID-19 deaths, 77 new cases

Hidalgo County reported no new COVID-19 related deaths and 77 new cases Tuesday.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 2,886, according to a news release issued by the county Tuesday.

Of the 77 new cases reported, 34 are confirmed and 43 are probable.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County to 91,881 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 60,081 were confirmed, 29,655 probable and 2,145 suspected.

Currently, 563 cases are considered active.

There are also 75 individuals hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 and 27 of those patients are being treated in an intensive care unit.