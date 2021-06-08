Former Valley View ISD softball coach arrested for DWI

PHARR — A former Valley View Independent School District head softball coach was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last month, just days after being recommended for employment at Sharyland ISD.

Nery Bustos, 26, was arrested after a traffic stop around 5 a.m. on May 27, according to a criminal complaint from the Pharr Police Department.

Before Sharyland executed a contract with Bustos the district notified her that the verbal offer of employment had been rescinded, a statement from the district read.

“Due to privacy issues related to hiring of personnel the district cannot further comment on this matter,” the statement read.

Bustos is also no longer employed by Valley View. According to the district, she resigned to seek employment elsewhere

Prior to that Bustos was off to start toward a promising coaching career at Valley View ISD. She took her first coaching job with the district four years ago. In April she led the Tigers to their first Class 5A playoff appearance in program history.

It’s unclear whether Bustos’ arrest led to her losing her position at Sharyland; the statement only specifies that it was rescinded sometime after being offered on May 24.

The complaint from Pharr police sheds some light on her arrest three days after being recommended for that position. It says an officer spotted Bustos driving a red truck that morning. She was speeding 65 miles per hour in a 35 zone while failing to stay in a single lane, it stated.

When the officer stopped Bustos near the 1000 block of West Business 83, Bustos told him that she was coming from the Railyard Bar in Alamo and he noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The officer asked Bustos to exit the vehicle and administered standardized field sobriety exams before arresting her and taking her to the Pharr Police Department, where she was booked.

There officers conducted an intoxilyzer exam on Bustos. She was released from custody later in the day on a $1,000 bond.