Deputies search for suspect accused of assaulting, killing uncle in rural Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting his uncle, who died as a result of the injuries.

According to a statement shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the deputies responded to the 5900 block of Sugarbird Lane in rural Edinburg at 2:05 a.m. on May 31 in response to an aggravated assault.

Deputies made contact with the person who made the report, who advised that Francisco Alejandro Cantu, 25, had assaulted his uncle, Francisco Cantu, 47. Family members claim the two men were involved in an argument that led to a physical altercation.

The older man was discovered unresponsive as the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The man was pronounced dead Saturday.

The sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for the 25-year-old man for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Those charges could be enhanced pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Anonymous tips may be made through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956)668-8477, or through the smartphone app, “P3 TIPS”.