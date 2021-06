EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday along with 86 more cases tied to the virus.

The sole fatality was a woman in her 50s from Weslaco.

Out of Monday’s 86 cases, 19 were reported as confirmed, 44 probable and 23 suspected, bringing the county to a total of 91,804 cases, 60,047 of which are confirmed, 29,612 probable and 2,145 suspected.

The county reported 79 individuals in area hospitals with the coronavirus, 30 of whom were in intensive care units.