Sheriff’s office charges Mission man with attempted murder

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mission man Sunday over a shooting incident that stemmed from the suspect allegedly firing on another person after an argument ensued nearby where the suspect ran out of gas.

Investigators have charged Bobby Lorton Casados, 42, with attempted murder.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Saint Francis Street at around 10:09 a.m. Sunday morning in rural Alton in reference to a suspicious circumstance call for service.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found the 38-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The release did not identify the man who was shot.

The man’s brother told investigators his sibling was arguing with a man who appeared intoxicated on the front porch of their home.

“The unknown man was asking for help with his truck which had no gas and a flat tire. During their conversation, the suspect became irate and shot the victim,” the release read.

Through the course of the investigation the sheriff’s office said they determined Casados was the suspect.

Deputies tracked him to an abandoned building with a police dog and arrested him.

He remains in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond, jail records show.