Rancho Viejo to spray for mosquitos

The city of Rancho Viejo is letting residents know crews will be spraying for mosquitos.

The spraying will take place from 4 to 9 a.m. weather permitting.

The heavy rains that have pummeled the Valley in the past weeks have created a huge mosquito problem.

Homeowners are urged to do what they can to eliminate the mosquitos and that includes removing all standing water, drain flower pots and keep gutters clean.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has these recommendations: