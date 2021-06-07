Rancho Viejo to spray for mosquitos

The city of Rancho Viejo is letting residents know crews will be spraying for mosquitos.
The spraying will take place from 4 to 9 a.m. weather permitting.
The heavy rains that have pummeled the Valley in the past weeks have created a huge mosquito problem.
Homeowners are urged to do what they can to eliminate the mosquitos and that includes removing all standing water, drain flower pots and keep gutters clean.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has these recommendations:
- At least weekly, empty or remove trash cans, buckets, old tires, pots, plant saucers, and other containers that hold water.
- Keep gutters clear of debris and standing water.
- Remove standing water around structures and from flat roofs.
- Change water in pet dishes daily.
- Rinse and scrub vases and other indoor water containers weekly.
- Change water in wading pools and bird baths several times a week.
- Use mosquito dunks with larvicide for water that can’t be emptied or covered.
- Keep backyard pools and hot tubs properly chlorinated and free of debris.
- Cover trash containers.
- Water lawns and gardens carefully so water does not stand for several days.
- Screen rain barrels and openings to water tanks or cisterns.
- Treat front and back door areas of homes with residual insecticides if mosquitoes are abundant nearby.
- If mosquito problems persist, consider pesticide applications for vegetation around the home.