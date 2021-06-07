PSJA vaccine clinic for students, residents 12 and older ongoing

SAN JUAN — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced Monday that a program vaccinating students 12 and older and members of the community with the Pfizer shot is ongoing this week.

According to a news release, the program started on June 3 and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The clinics will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Dr. Daniel P. King College and University Center in San Juan at 704 West Ridge Road.

PSJA has helped administer more than 30,000 Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to the community, the release stated.

“It is important for us as a school district to serve our community during these unprecedented times,” PSJA Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo wrote. “We thank our team for being in the frontlines and helping us make this happen.”

One of the Rio Grande Valley’s COVID-19 shots went to the son of Victor Noe Flores, the parent of a 14-year-old whose an eighth grader at Jaime Escalante

“It is important for students to get vaccinated,” Flores wrote. “My son wants to feel safe again and go back to normal. This is a blessing. We appreciate everything you guys are doing.”

Tuesday and Wednesday’s vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Individuals interested in receiving one should use the Veterans and Bears Trail entrance.