Pharr PD investigating murder-suicide

Pharr police believe a 43-year-old man shot and killed an 18-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

In a news release, Pharr police say they responded Saturday to the 800 block of West Emil at 11:15 p.m. at West Emil.

On arrival, police found Roberto Ruiz, 43, who had shot Isaac Montez, 18, multiple times at close range after an altercation over relationship allegations with a mutual acquaintance ensued, police say.

“After Mr. Ruiz fatally shot Mr. Montez, he died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.