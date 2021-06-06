Alton man faces drug conspiracy charges

An Alton man is being held without bond for his alleged role in a drug smuggling conspiracy, records show.

Argelio Chavero faces four charges related to drug smuggling for his alleged role in a scheme to smuggle more than 12 kilos of methamphetamine into the country using an SUV, the complaint against the Alton man stated.

The federal charges stem from an April 24 incident at the Hidalgo port of entry involving Chavero and another man, Agustin Romero Jr., 38.

On that date, Romero attempted to enter the country from Mexico. He told the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer that he was headed into the country to purchase fan parts and to stop at a local restaurant to eat, the complaint stated.

After Romero’s vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection, officers discovered 33 packages hidden within the vehicle’s fuel tank. The packages were later determined to be a mix of wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and marijuana, records show.

Chavero was implicated in the scheme after officers reviewed footage from April 22, two days prior in which Romero and Chavero were seen entering Mexico from the U.S.

“Suspecting that the two might be working together and that Chavero might be scouting to make sure the drug load crossed, CBPOs checked outside of the POE (port of entry) and found Chavero standing on the sidewalk in view of what was happening with the Trailblazer,” the complaint stated. “Chavero agreed to come with CBPOs back to the immigration waiting room to answer questions.”

Chavero subsequently made several conflicting statements to officers about his involvement in the seized narcotics. During the questioning, officers showed Chavero the photo of the two men driving into Mexico on April 22 in the vehicle that was later found to be carrying narcotics, the record stated.

Romero later told authorities that Chavero had scouted Romero for the purpose of smuggling drugs from Mexico into the U.S. for “approximately $500 pesos.”

Agents later found information on the men’s cellphone that purportedly showed communication between the two.

On the day of the seizure, Romero told authorities that Chavero met with him on the Mexican side of the bridge.

“Romero stated that this day’s crossing was different since Chavero told him that he (Romero) would have to walk back to Mexico and that Chavero would be leaving with the vehicle,” the document shows. “Romero admitted that he suspected there might be drugs inside of the car.”

Romero also remains in federal custody pending a federal jury trial that has yet to be scheduled.

If convicted of the drug smuggling charges, the 48-year-old Alton man, and Romero face up to 10 years in federal prison each.