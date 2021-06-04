The Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Association has submitted a letter of “No Confidence” to Sheriff Eric Garza pertaining to his Chief Deputy Robert Gracia and Capt. Abraham Rodriguez.

The letter states there have been “numerous and persistent issues and problems that have to come to exists at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office during the period in which you (Garza), and your Chief Deputy have been in leadership.” Garza took leadership of the sheriff’s department on Jan. 1.

The association believes that problems are due to Gracia and Rodriguez’s failure to provide “effective, competent, truthful, compassionate and trustworthy leadership in the department.”

The association’s list has 16 reasons why it issued the “No Confidence” letter. Some of the reasons include the following:

>>The Chief Deputy’s inexperience in state law enforcement

>>Extremely low staff morale

>>Chief Gracia and Captain Rodriguez’s disregard of staff’s knowledge and experience

>>Captain Rodriguez’s failure to properly staff the patrol division, and to have enough personnel to patrol and protect the citizens of Cameron County

>>Chief Gracia and Captain Rodriguez’s continued harassment, threatening actions and remarks of personnel and political retaliation of personnel who supported the previous sheriff administration.

According to the association, the letter was submitted to Garza Friday morning.

A copy of the letter is to be delivered to the Cameron County Commissioners Court, County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., Texas Commission of Law Enforcement and the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to Garza for comment.

