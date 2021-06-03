Hidalgo County reports 3 COVID deaths, 102 new positive cases

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 102 positive cases of the virus on Thursday morning.

The three deaths include an Alamo man in his 50s, an Edinburg man in his 20s, and a McAllen woman in her 60s, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,883.

Hidalgo County’s new COVID-19 cases include 53 confirmed, 32 probable and 17 suspect. The 102 new cases raise the county’s total number of positive cases to 91,653, of which 59,981 are confirmed cases, 29,550 are probable and 2,122 are suspect.

Hidalgo County reported 79 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 31 in intensive care units. The county also reported 108 people were released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 88,110.

There are 660 net active cases in the county.

As of Thursday morning, Hidalgo County has administered 513,225 COVID-19 tests, and 421,572 of those tests were negative.