Esperanza Homes Launches Phase II of Sonador Coves Subdivision

Esperanza Homes recently announced the start of Phase II of their Sonador Coves subdivision in Edinburg.

The first phase of Sonador Coves quickly sold out, the company reports, encouraging the new home developer to launch of Phase II of the project.

“We have been overwhelmed with buyer interest in our Sonador Covers development. While we felt the sellout of this subdivision would follow the usual sellout timeframe, we have been so excited by the buyer’s interest in wanting to create their new home at Sonador Coves,” stated Shant Samanti, Esperanza Home’s vice president of sales. “We decided to move forward with Phase II of Sonador Coves due to the public’s demand for new home construction in the community.”

The new Phase II development will have 70 new lots available for purchase.

The Sonador Coves development offers eight different floor plans featuring 1,395 square feet to 3,010 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms and 1 or 2 car garages, the company stated in a news release.

The home designs feature a contemporary, Tuscan, traditional and farmhouse style exterior with large backyards. The homes boast open concept living spaces and next level energy efficient features.

The Sonador Coves community hosts nature walking trails and nearby parks.

The company’s website is www.esperanzahomes.com.