3 more virus deaths reported in Cameron County

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Wednesday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,665, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Wednesday, the county reported an additional 21 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 41,309.

The new cases include three people ages 10 to 19, and three people ages 20 to 29.

One resident age 70 to 79 was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.